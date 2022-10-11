Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

