Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.