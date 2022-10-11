Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 527.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,774,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after buying an additional 386,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,902,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after buying an additional 1,592,084 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,961,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 542,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

TELL opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.28. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

