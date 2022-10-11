Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

