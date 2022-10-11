Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,426,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.58. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.