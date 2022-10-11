Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $329,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.46 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

