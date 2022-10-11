Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 477.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

