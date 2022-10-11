Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 125,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

