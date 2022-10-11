Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

