GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

MSFT stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

