Girard Partners LTD. Sells 615 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,919,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Shares of V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

