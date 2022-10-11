Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.