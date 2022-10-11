Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Hasbro worth $59,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

