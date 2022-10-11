Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

