Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 19.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

