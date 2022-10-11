Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 261,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

