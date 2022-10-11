Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

