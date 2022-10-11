JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

