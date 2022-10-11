JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 214,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,942,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 592,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,952,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.54 and a 200 day moving average of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

