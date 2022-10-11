Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 178,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

