Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $421.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

