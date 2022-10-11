Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.