Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.