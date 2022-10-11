Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 920 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.