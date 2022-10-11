JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

