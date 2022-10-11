JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

