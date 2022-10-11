JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $307.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

