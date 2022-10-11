KBC Group NV Acquires 15,301 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

