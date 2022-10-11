KBC Group NV Acquires 62,633 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,947 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Canadian Solar worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

