KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

