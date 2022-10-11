KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.