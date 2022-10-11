KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ES opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.