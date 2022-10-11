KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 378,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

