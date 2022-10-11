KBC Group NV Buys 19,167 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,803,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AGNC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

