KBC Group NV Buys 72,735 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 1.35% of Pure Cycle worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 27.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.