KBC Group NV Buys 74,388 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 74,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,542,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 201,795 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,856 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

