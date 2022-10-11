KBC Group NV Buys 871 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 65.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $212.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average of $243.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.