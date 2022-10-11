KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

EMR opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.



