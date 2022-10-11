KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183,996 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,046 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 274,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

