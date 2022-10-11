KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.52% of Hello Group worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

