KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $318.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.94 and a 12 month high of $739.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

