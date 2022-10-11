KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.