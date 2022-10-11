KBC Group NV Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

CTRA opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

