KBC Group NV Has $2.87 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %
SPG opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
