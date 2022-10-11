KBC Group NV Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

