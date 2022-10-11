KBC Group NV Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Chegg worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

