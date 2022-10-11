KBC Group NV Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average is $160.89. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

