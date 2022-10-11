KBC Group NV Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of iQIYI worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

