KBC Group NV Has $3.27 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PPG opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

