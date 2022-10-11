KBC Group NV Has $3.66 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

